Even though Fourth of July festivities for Smithville and Nettleton have been scaled down due to coronvirus concerns, there will be fireworks. Both towns will host free fireworks shows at some point between 8:45 and 9:15 p.m. July 4 to celebrate the holiday.
Nettleton’s event will be at Roy Black Park, and Smithville’s will be at Memorial Park.
The Nettleton Main Street Association and Nettleton Fire Department are sponsoring their city’s event, thanks to sponsorships from several local businesses.
“The fire department does the fireworks and they always do a spectacular job,” said Nettleton Main Street Board of Directors member Dana Burcham.
Generally, Nettleton shows a free movie in the park before the fireworks show, but the pandemic forced it to be canceled this year. Due to social distancing regulations, people are asked to stay in or near their vehicles during the fireworks show.
In Smithville, people are asked to maintain social distancing as well during the fireworks show. The town’s event is made possible by the Smithville Events Committee and Masonic Lodge No. 548, and there were also sponsorships.
The town originally planned for its Sparks in the Park event to celebrate Independence Day, but the pandemic changed the format.
“We won’t have live music or vendors but we will have a DJ – Tommy Burt. We ask that no one sets up at the pavilion since he’ll have all of his equipment there,” said Smithville Events Committee member Kim Johnson. “I’m excited we’re still able to have fireworks.”
In addition to setting up in the park, people can watch from their cars at areas such as behind Mel’s Diner, Town Hall and the town’s cemetery.