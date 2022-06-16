SMITHVILLE – During June 7’s board of aldermen meeting, Mayor Phil Goodwin launched the next round of his campaign to improve Smithville’s financial picture, specifically addressing utility rates.
“We’re losing money on utility rates. We’re giving too much away,” he said.
He and the board of aldermen engaged in a lengthy discussion about adjusting rates, addressing water rates, tap fees and more on a line-by-line basis.
Goodwin said he is not at liberty to disclose proposed rate adjustments until they have been approved by the Mississippi Public Service Commission. Goodwin has filed a request with the commission for a study on increasing utility rates.
Town clerk Kim Johnson noted water rates have not been raised since 2014.
In a related matter, board members discussed a carryover item from May regarding reducing the cost of insurance premiums but tabled further action.
“We are awaiting response from the company that carries our property and liability coverage,” Johnson said after the meeting.
The town’s $160,000 in unpaid court fines is also included in the mayor’s items to improve finances.
“That’s just court fines. We also have (delinquent) water fines that have also not been paid,” Johnson said.
She proposed for the town to look into employing services provided by an agency through the Mississippi Municipal League with authority to garnish tax refunds.
“The agreement with AMS (American Municipal Services) was not productive. We have not gotten anything out of them,” she said.
She expressed her frustration that the town has its hands tied when looking to collect delinquent fines.
“The state has taken away our ability to arrest somebody for failure to pay or failure to appear. They have left small towns with little outlet to get their money back,” she said.
Aldermen approved Johnson’s proposal.
“Anything that will make this town some money needs to take priority. It’s a silent way for us to make some noise,” said alderman Jimmy Dabbs.
In other business, business owner Caleb Schulker explained his intentions to move his auto salvage yard from its current location so that scrapped vehicles will not be seen by traffic passing by on Smithville Road. As of last week’s meeting, the business was located in the county, but the new location will be in the town limits.
Goodwin wants an agreement signed and notarized in that Schulker pledges to keep the scrap yard shielded from traffic passing by, whether by trees or a privacy fence once the business is moved.
Schulker projected that moving the cars would take roughly a week.