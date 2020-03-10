SMITHVILLE – At a recent board meeting, the Town of Smithville revised its property maintenance code. The new code provides minimum requirements and standards for all existing residential and nonresidential structures and properties. It addresses such issues as overgrown property, junked vehicles, trash and rubbish. The new code also requires that structures be maintained with safe electrical, plumbing, heating and air conditioning and be safe to live in or use.
The Smithville Property Maintenance Code will be enforced by the mayor’s office, along with the mayor’s designated inspectors and enforcement officials. Mayor Earl Wayne Cowley has appointed building inspector Shane Davis and the Smithville Police Department to enforce the new ordinance.
The building inspector will handle all structures found unsafe, unfit and/or unlawful and make the determination if any properties need to be condemned or repaired. The Smithville Police Department will handle any nuisance properties, such as overgrown yards, junk cars, open storage, trash, etc.
If any property is found to be in violation, the mayor’s office shall send a notice to the property owner to inform them of the violation and give them time to correct it. Should this not resolve the complaint, the notice will be followed with a summons to Smithville Municipal Court. If found guilty, the persons responsible for the violation will be ordered by the court to clean up or repair the property and can also be fined.
Cowley wishes to remind everyone that these changes do not affect Smithville’s zoning ordinance and zoning map, which are still in effect. Before planning to build or occupy, the Town of Smithville requests the owner to contact Town Hall to verify zoning and floodplains.