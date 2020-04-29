SMITHVILLE – Through the current global pandemic, Dr. James Monroe of Access Family Health Services has witnessed coronavirus from both a patient and a provider standpoint. He and his wife, Debbie, both tested positive for COVID-19 and have since been part of the number of recoveries, a figure still not reported by the Mississippi State Department of Health.
She was cleared 10 to 14 days after he was after having a less severe case. They were not hospitalized through their fights with the virus but rather self-quarantined at home. He returned to work at Access two weeks ago.
“I had several days that I wouldn’t say I was out of it, but my functions were zero. I was sitting for hours,” said 75-year-old Dr. Monroe. “I was out of it for a month. There just wasn’t anything I could do. I stayed in the house. I didn’t feel like reading. I didn’t feel like watching television. I really didn’t feel like doing anything.
“I appreciate greatly all the prayers and concerns all my Christian brothers and sisters have lifted up. I really do. I have talked to many people out and about who have said their church was praying for me and I just appreciate that effort.”
Tracing it back
Dr. Monroe has no clue in pinpointing where he and Debbie were first exposed to coronavirus but noted they were in confined spaces with people who probably had it while recently traveling.
He traveled to Canada earlier in the spring and when leaving the country, was asked if he’d traveled to China. During a more recent trip to Utah via Nashville International Airport, he and his family thought they were taking the proper precautions, which included thorough hand washing.
“It is highly contagious. For some reason, I seemed to get it, and the family members I traveled with, if they’ve had it, haven’t shown any symptoms except for my wife,” he said.
His symptoms began the first night he returned home, beginning with leg pain.
“I was looking for the classic breathing, high fever, chest congestion and that sort of thing. I was acutely aware of that, but I didn’t have any of that; I just hurt,” he said.
Through the next three days, he continued to feel worse and put himself on quarantine after being tested and got confirmation a short time later he tested positive.
“I kept looking for the breathing problems, but I was not having the breathing problems but I would hurt and I was getting weaker every day. I sat in a chair, and it was getting to where I almost couldn’t get up. Even turning my head was painful,” he said.
His fatigue led to pain so bad he couldn’t sleep and after taking medication to help him rest, he had night sweats to the point that his sheets needed changing daily. Additionally, he couldn’t eat or drink much for two weeks, while Debbie lost her senses of taste and smell.
One night, he woke up feeling better and ultimately began recovering. All in all, overcoming COVID-19 was a two- to three-week recovery as he had to be tested twice to make sure he was negative before receiving clearance to return to work.
Understanding the virus
Dr. Monroe couldn’t speak to exactly what data from his or Debbie’s cases is being used by the Mississippi State Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention but he is confident thorough information is being gathered to better understand COVID-19.
“The disease does not follow a pattern. There seems to be so many variables. A huge amount of people don’t know they have it. They have antibodies,” he said, referencing a study he read about a large number of people in the Los Angeles area who were unaware they had the virus.
His personal opinion is COVID-19 has been present before reports began surfacing.
“I think there’s something to be said for it being here longer than we thought. I can’t prove it but I feel like it’s been around,” he said.
With no treatment available, he took Tylenol to try to have comfort. As far as boosting his immunity, he continued taking a multivitamin.
“Once you do get it, I don’t think there’s much that you can do. Before you may get it, you may have something you can do. Once you get the virus, your body is going to have to adjust and fight it off,” he said.
From a physician’s and a patient’s standpoint, the biggest aspect of coronavirus Dr. Monroe has learned is that it’s still mutating.
“It will probably be a factor this fall but it may not be as viral or it may be more viral because it’s mutating. It could be less viral as time goes on. I think there’s so much money being thrown into research that eventually we’ll come out with a lot of information,” he said.
He can’t compare COVID-19 to any other instance he’s experienced as a physician, adding 2009’s H1N1 pandemic didn’t compare to coronavirus.
“We don’t know what we’re dealing with until it’s passed and we don’t have any vaccination for it,” he said.
He said social distancing guidelines and proper hand washing are good practices for people to follow to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 until a vaccination is created. As far as healthy living practices, he recommends for people to eat healthy, get plenty of rest and not smoke or vape.