AMORY – Smithville Attendance Center Principal Chad O’Brian was selected out of a field of four applicants by the Monroe County School Board last week to succeed retiring superintendent Brian Jernigan.
“Dr. O’Brian has been proving for a while what his leadership will be. He’s already got an edge,” said school board president Linda Bickerstaff in a later statement.
Bickerstaff said his success in the district is proven beyond any doubt for both himself and the campus he serves.
“He didn’t settle for good enough in his career. He achieved his goal of getting his doctorate,” Bickerstaff said.
While O’Brian, himself, was not at liberty to comment, Bickerstaff shared his goal for the district.
“He’s got a plan to get the district an A rating. His presentation to the board was anchored around the theme, ‘Together, We Will,’” she said.
Bickerstaff sees the district as being at a critical point to make a difference for future generations.
“Retaining quality staff is a big deal. We need to keep good talent here,” she said.
Moreover, Bickerstaff is confident O’Brian will be able to handle the learning curve that a potentially restructured school board could bring, since two positions will be up for election in the fall.
“We prayed about this decision. We want to do God’s will,” she said.