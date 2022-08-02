SMITHVILLE – Serving 18 years as an educator in the Monroe County School District, Smithville Attendance Center’s new principal, Jeff Brooks, is looking forward to building on previous success.
His vision for the school is for it to not just be an A school but for it to be the A school that others will look to as an example of excellence.
“I believe we’re on the road to that place. We just have to continue on the path that has been laid before us,” he said. “I’m humbled and excited about this opportunity. I do not take it lightly.”
Brooks has a personal investment at Smithville with four children attending. He is a firm believer in the quality of education provided.
“I believe that education is possibly the greatest opportunity that we can have in this world to make the biggest impact. I don’t want to just graduate students from Smithville High School, I want to make sure that when graduates leave that they are the best person, the best worker, the best spouse and the best parent that they can be. That’s the impact that we can have,” he said.
Brooks is grateful for how former Smithville principal/Monroe County Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian poured himself into the staff and was never satisfied to leave things as they are.
“He has put together a staff that is a top-notch staff. I lean on his knowledge and experience,” Brooks said.
Brooks counts former principal Van Pearson as being a key mentor for him along his career path with the Monroe County School District while pursuing his dream to be a campus principal.
“I spent four years teaching and coaching at Hatley Attendance Center when Mr. Pearson gave me the opportunity to move into administration. I couldn’t ask for a better mentor and am still grateful to be able to call on him for advice,” he said.
Brooks served six years as assistant principal at Hatley junior high and high schools before being chosen as Advanced Learning Center principal in 2015. In 2018, he became director at the Monroe County Career and Technical Education Center.
