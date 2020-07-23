Members of the Class of 2020 for Smithville High School reflected on a unique bond shared, including challenges faced together in the past such as the devastating 2011 tornado and their shared memories through their school days.
Smithville’s class heard speeches from its two valedictorians, Carli Cole and Marietta Guthery, and two salutatorians, Kylie Faulkner and Kelby Horne, who all spoke of times the Class of 2020 shared together and challenges for the future.
Cole wondered what stories could be told if the walls of all of their school buildings could talk, including the one that was erased during the tornado.
“If the walls could talk, I believe the old elementary building would begin by describing how adorable we looked on the first day of kindergarten and nervous to leave our parents, but eager to make new friends,” Cole said. “Maybe she would smile at the memories of the many attempts to walk quietly down the old hardwood floor, or she might cry that the tornado robbed her from being with us our elementary days to come. The temporary walls of Hatley’s spare classrooms, Meadowood Baptist Church and the trailers we passed through from third- to fifth-grade years undoubtedly would tell us how impressed they were with our selflessness and willingness to take things one step at a time.”
Horne reflected upon her bond with her classmates.
“Simply getting to exist alongside you all is something I find so very special. I am beyond glad to know each of you, and I would like you to know that on numerous occasions, the chaos of what can be my day-to-day life has been turned to a calm because of you,” she said. “I believe there is magic to be found in smiling at one another in the hallways, in sharing stories and laughter and in growing as people together. You mean the world to me, each and every one of you. You are all complex and beautiful individuals, and I am so excited to see where life takes you.
Guthery recounted a story she read by Gabi Garcia, entitled “Listening with my Heart” and the lessons it taught her to be kind to herself as well as others.
“We can often be our worst enemy, our hardest critic, the obstacle that holds us back from the accomplishments and dreams we yearn for,” Guthery said. “In the chaos of the world today with factors like the coronavirus and issues that incite so much fear and stress, I feel as if we have lost sight of who we are and what we have already accomplished. We have already endured so much than we saw ourselves being strong enough to walk through, so what makes us think the obstacles we will soon face will be too much to handle?”
Faulkner challenged her classmates to set one goal and work towards attaining it.
“Start working towards what you want to do right now because what better time to pursue your dream than right now? Don’t make the mistake of putting your ambitions on the backburner,” she said. “As Charles Brixton once said, ‘You will never find the time for anything. If you want time, you must make it.’ So today, I challenge you, make the time for it and make it happen. The world is wide open, and whether or not it is ready for us, I believe that we are ready for it.”
Jordan Wardlaw did the welcome and led the prayer at the beginning of the ceremony, while Nash Heady ended with leading his classmates in the closing prayer.
Smithville’s Class of 2020 had 50 graduates, with 23 achieving the status of honor graduate.