SMITHVILLE – Polls at the Smithville Community Center will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Aug. 10 for a special election to fill two vacant seats on the board of aldermen. Not enough people qualified earlier this year to run for all five alderman seats in June’s general election.
Those on the ballot will be Nancy Bishop, Byron Coker, Allen Cooley, Ben Kennedy, Caleb Schulker and Natural ‘Pebbles’ Standifer. The top two vote-getters will be declared as winners.
All candidates in Smithville’s elections run as Independents.
In addition to election day, Town Hall will be open weekdays during normal business hours and also Aug. 7 from 8 a.m. until noon for absentee voting. The deadline to vote absentee is Aug. 7 at noon.
To participate in the runoff, people must be registered voters who live inside the town’s limits. Registered voters must also bring a valid form of identification.
According to Smithville Town Clerk Kim Johnson, there are 402 people listed on the town’s poll books, and 134 people voted in the mayor’s race during June’s general election.
The winners of next week’s special election will join Alderwoman Shelia Bennett, Alderman Jimmy Dabbs, Alderwoman Leigh Skinner and Mayor Phil Goodwin to round out the current administration, which will serve until 2025.