SMITHVILLE – Monroe County School District bus driver David Loveless was recognized Oct. 21 for his heroism keeping five passengers safe after his bus caught on fire in early September while driving from the Advanced Learning Center.
Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan and Smithville Attendance Center Principal Chad O’Brian presented him with a plaque of appreciation last week.
Loveless, who has driven a bus for the school district for eight years, had no problems to speak of before the fateful day of the bus fire.
“We were headed toward Hatley school on Cotton Gin Port Road. There had been no sign of trouble until I heard a loud boom as we crossed the railroad track,” he said.
Loveless’ first reaction was to try to get the bus as far away from the railroad crossing as possible in case he had to stop and evacuate his passengers.
“Smoke was coming from the engine after the explosion. I thought about trying to save this thing until I saw the flames,” he said.
Loveless gave his passengers credit for calling for help and handing their phones to him so all he had to do was talk. Help arrived on the scene within five minutes.
It was determined later that the turbo charger exploded.
“The kids did an excellent job of evacuating. All I said was ‘Let’s move.’ We do evacuation drills twice a year,” he said.
Loveless was quick to share appreciation with his riders for their quick actions.
“I couldn’t have done it without them,” he said.
Jernigan credited district assistant superintendent Kevin Threadgill for ensuring that drivers are adequately trained.
“Mr. Loveless did exactly what he needed to do,” Jernigan said. “Training and evacuation drills work.”