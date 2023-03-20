mcj-2023-03-08-news-smithville-band-signing

Smithville High School senior Mary Long is joined by family and school staff during her band signing to Mississippi State University. Pictured, from left, are her mother, Andie Long; Smithville band instructor George Thompson; and her father, Andy Long. Back row, from left, Smithville Attendance Center Principal Jeff Brooks and grandparents, Alton and Connie Cavender and Nancy and David Long.

SMITHVILLE – Smithville High School senior Mary Long recently signed her acceptance letter to Mississippi State University on a band scholarship. She plans to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

