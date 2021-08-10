Smithville special election prompts need for special runoff election Ray Van Dusen Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Author email Aug 10, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SMITHVILLE – While one seat was decided Tuesday in a special election for spots on the Smithville Board of Aldermen, a dead tie prompted the need for an Aug. 31 runoff.Allen Cooley, who is the lone declared winner of the special election, received the most votes with 42.Nancy Bishop and Natural ‘Pebbles’ Standifer each received 37 votes and will advance to the runoff. They will be the only ones on the ballot.There were six people vying for the two seats on the board of aldermen. Other candidates’ totals were Byron Coker with 31 votes, Ben Kennedy with 35 votes and Caleb Schulker with 28 votes.Not enough candidates qualified earlier this year for all five aldermen seats through Smithville’s general election, which led to the need for Tuesday’s special election. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Election Vote Smithville Board Runoff Politics Seat Candidate Ray Van Dusen Managing Editor Ray is the managing editor of the Monroe Journal. Author email Follow Ray Van Dusen Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 81° Clear Amory, MS (38821) Today Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.. Tonight Clear skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Updated: August 10, 2021 @ 9:12 pm Full Forecast Latest Posts News Smithville special election prompts need for special runoff election 1 hr ago News Amory native accepted to Mississippi Rural Physicians Program 14 hrs ago Living Aquarium in Motion tour educates attendees on marine life 14 hrs ago News 2 men charged with possession of methamphetamine Aug 9, 2021 News Aberdeen School District refrains from ad valorem increase Aug 9, 2021 News Monroe County School District requesting slight ad valorem increase Aug 9, 2021 Latest News Pedestrian killed in Amory Authorities searching for missing Monroe County teen Aberdeen mayor pleads guilty to embezzlement Monroe, Oktibbeha counties placed under governor's mask mandate Shannon native welcomes new Nettleton home in virtual dedication Toyota awards $200,000 in virtual learning grants to local schools Judge rules voters with underlying health conditions may vote absentee in 2020 election Commission selects magnolia flag for November ballot