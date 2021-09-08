SMITHVILLE – Natural ‘Pebbles’ Standifer made Smithville history Aug. 31 by being elected the town’s first ever Black elected official.
Through last week’s special runoff election, she received 54 votes, compared to her opponent, Nancy Bishop’s 24 votes. An Aug. 10 special election was held to fill two vacant seats on the board of aldermen since not enough people qualified earlier this year for all five seats for June’s general election.
Both Bishop and Standifer received 37 votes during the Aug. 10 special election, prompting the need for last week's special runoff election.
“I never thought about breaking the race barrier. I don’t see color in people since we’re all God’s children. I was just shocked that someone thought enough of me to do that,” she said of the results.
Standifer is a Chicago native who moved to Smithville 29 years ago to join her mother, who had previously settled there from the north.
She earned a degree in early childhood education while working as a teacher’s assistant with the Monroe Early Learning Collaborative in Amory, previously known as Gilmore Early Learning Initiative. She also works as a cashier at Smithville’s Texaco Food Mart.
“I love Smithville. I want to make a difference for the community,” Standifer said.
Prior to being elected to the board of aldermen, her community affiliations included serving on the town’s election board. She is also a new member of the events planning committee.
“I was approached by [Smithville Town Clerk] Kim Johnson to consider running for the board of aldermen. We had two of five positions up for election,” she said, adding a mutual friend worked with Johnson in convincing her to run for office. “Once I said I would do it, a little voice in my head told me, ‘It’s yours.’ Anything is possible with God. If you remember that, it will take you all the way.”
Standifer sees her first priority as alderwoman as learning the ropes of the position.
“I’m going to try to sit back, listen and ask questions. All the while, I’m asking God for wisdom, direction and understanding,” she said.
Standifer and Allen Cooley, who received the most number of votes in the Aug. 10 special election, were to be sworn in to office Sept. 7. They join Alderwoman Shelia Bennett, Alderman Jimmy Dabbs, Alderwoman Leigh Skinner and Mayor Phil Goodwin to round out Smithville’s current administration, which will serve until 2025.