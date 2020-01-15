SMITHVILLE – A man, who wishes to remain anonymous, had a lucky day last week after winning $100,000 from a $5 lottery ticket sold at Texaco T-Mart. The man was playing a Mississippi Blues scratch-off ticket, and the winning number was revealed after he scratched off the last box.
“I was up here cashing some of them in, and he came in and handed me three tickets and I asked, ‘What are you going to do with that one you’ve got in your hand?’ and he said, ‘I’m going to Jackson in the morning,’ and I said, ‘What about the one in your hand?’ He turned it around and showed me, and it was number 39 $100,000, and I was like, ‘Dang,’” said store manager Mandi Kemp. “I was excited for him but I was excited we sold it too.”
According to Mississippi Lottery Corporation Communications Director Meg Annison, he is the second person in the state to win $100,000 since the lottery began Nov. 25. He was the first player to win a $100,000 payout from the Mississippi Blues scratch-off game. The other person won from the $100,000 Jackpot game.
“In the Mississippi Blues game, there are four of those top prizes and there are still three more $100,000 prizes in that particular game,” she said Monday morning. “We keep games open until all the top prizes are paid.”
When the lottery launched in November, there were four games, and Mississippi Blues was in the second round of games released. Last week, the third round of games was released.
“It’s great to see winners from across the state. A lot have people have said, ‘Well, there’s only been winners here’ or ‘There’s only been winners there,’ but it’s a gamble how the winners are spread out,” Annison said.
Following the man’s win, Kemp asked if it was okay to tell people about selling the ticket, which was limited to just telling locals. It didn’t take long for the news to spread.
“It was all day Friday and all day Saturday. We’re proud of it,” Kemp said of an increase of business. “We’ve even had some from Georgia Saturday.”
Before last week’s big win, the largest lottery prize Smithville Texaco T-Mart cashed in was $500, and that ticket was sold in Amory.
Kemp said the store sells several lottery tickets every day, and last week’s big winner has been and continues to be a regular customer.
According to the state lottery’s website, the approximate odds of winning something on a Mississippi Blues ticket are 1:3.91.
Annison added Powerball and Mega Millions lottery ticket sales begin Jan. 30.