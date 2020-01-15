Amory, MS (38821)

Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 74F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low 53F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.