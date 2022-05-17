SMITHVILLE – During May 3’s board of aldermen meeting, Mayor Phil Goodwin explained measures to trim insurance spending.
“I’ve been working with (police chief) Darwin Hathcock on reducing insurance premiums on city property and vehicles. So far, we’ve trimmed over $3,000 in monthly insurance costs, and I’m not through yet,” he said.
Goodwin said he found a lot of unnecessary expense for insurance premiums carried over from previous administrations.
“Darwin and I changed the coverage on the town’s older police vehicles from full coverage to collision only,” he said.
Goodwin also proposed reducing the insurance coverage on Town Hall from the present amount of $636,000 to $430,000 but was not able to get consent from the board.
He said aldermen need to be prepared to look at getting a new sloped roof to overlay the existing roof and getting the rooftop mechanical units moved to ground level.
Alderman Jimmy Dabbs concurred, although not supporting the mayor’s proposed cut for insurance on Town Hall.
“We’ve got to get spending under control,” he said.
In other business, aldermen accepted the resignation of patrol officer John Bishop from the police department. Mitch Minga will fill the vacant position.
Goodwin furthermore said the police department will be taking delivery of a new Ford Explorer for patrol in the near future with the help of an anonymous donation to help with the purchase.
“We haven’t gotten a new patrol car since 2011,” Dabbs said.
The mayor said the new playground at Rod Brasfield Park will be opened for the public through a dedication ceremony on May 14 at 11 a.m.
Goodwin also recapped a conversation with Scott Cox, who is proposing a tractor show similar to Houston’s Flywheel Festival for April 2023.
“He will make a presentation to the board about this project in a future meeting,” he said.
Finally, Goodwin told the board that the town’s livestock ordinance needs to be updated since he has received complaints about chickens and other farm animals being housed in Smithville.
“We’ve got to enforce the ordinance or delete it,” Dabbs said.
Goodwin shared his opinion that the ordinance might need to be rewritten. The matter was tabled until the next meeting on June 7.