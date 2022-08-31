Two local schools ranked among the top percentile in Mississippi for growth through kindergarten-readiness assessments from the ‘21-’22 school year, according to data recently released by the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE).
The assessments, given in the fall and spring semesters, provide understanding of what skills kindergartners know and are able to perform when they enter school and how they progress throughout the school year.
The statewide benchmark scale score for students to hopefully achieve was 681 last school year. Skills in this category – the transitional reader category – include mastering alphabet skills and letter sounding relationships, identifying several beginning and ending consonant sounds and long and short vowel sounds, according to information from the MDE. Other lessons learned include using different strategies, such as pictures and story patterns, to figure out words.
West Amory Elementary School’s 114 test takers had the sixth highest growth margin in the state, and Amory was the second highest school district in the state surpassing the 681 benchmark, according to principal Letricia French.
The school increased by 263 points, from 485 to 748, and the percentage of students at or above the benchmark was 83.33 percent.
“The tremendous growth of these students even after little or no preschool due to the pandemic can only be attributed to the awesome teaching staff at West Amory Elementary School and the supportive parent partners. The teachers and the parents at our school play a critical role in determining the heights our students can achieve,” she said.
According to French, West Amory teachers will use the spring assessment data to determine what next steps are in the reading progression for these students who are now first-graders.
“We want to be sure our students are prepared for the third-grade gateway ahead of them and ultimately the ACT. Their foundation is laid here at West Amory Elementary School, and I, along with this fabulous teaching staff, want to make sure it is solid,” she said.
At 91.89 percent, Smithville Elementary School’s 37 test takers had the highest percentage of students in Monroe County scoring at or above the benchmark. The school had a point gain of 228 points, from 541 through the fall assessment to 769 in the spring assessment.
“Per rankings based on scale score average from Spring 2022 assessments, it appears that our kindergarten would be ranked like eighth out of 400 elementary schools in the state,” said former Smithville Elementary School Principal Tonia McDonald. “The scale score average for kindergarten students was 647 with 13 students tested. One hundred percent of the students scored above or equal to 498.”
She applauded teachers Misty Kennedy, Megan Becker and Kevi Callihan and teacher assistants Keri Lann, Brittne Hall, Amy Estis and Rita Shelton for the success.
"We are extremely proud of the growth of our kindergarten students this past school year. All of the credit for this success needs to go to the hard work of our students, parents and the teachers. We are so proud of our students,” McDonald said.
As far as other schools serving Monroe County, Hamilton Elementary School’s 50 test takers scored an average of 554 in the fall but increased by 179 points to 733. The percentage of students scoring at or above the benchmark was 76 percent.
Hatley Elementary School’s 89 test takers had a gain of 220 points, from 505 to 725. There were 70.79 percent of students scoring at or above the benchmark.
As a whole, the Monroe County School District’s 176 test takers had a 210 point gain from 527 in the fall to 737 in the spring. A total of 76.7 percent of kindergartners districtwide were at or above the 681 benchmark.
Nettleton Primary School’s 92 test takers scored 475 through the fall assessments but grew by 243 points to 718 for the spring. There were 64.13 percent who scored at or above the benchmark.
Through 70 test takers, Aberdeen Elementary School had a gain of 193 points, from 454 to 647. The total percentage of students achieving the 681 benchmark was 42.86 percent.
Early learning scores
The MDE also released pre-kindergarten assessment results for early learning collaboratives and other 4-year-old classrooms. The Monroe Early Learning Collaborative (MELC) serves students in the county through nine locations.
The statewide benchmark was 498, which means pre-kindergartners mastered 70 percent of early literacy skills and are on track to earn a 530 through fall kindergarten assessments, according to the MDE.
MELC’s 199 test takers overall grew by 170 points, from 404 last fall to 574 in the spring. A total of 75.38 percent scores at or above the 498 benchmark.
Smithville Elementary School pre-kindergartners had a 100 percent rate at meeting the benchmark. The school’s 13 test takers grew by 215 points, from 432 to 647 throughout the school year.
According to McDonald, Smithville’s pre-kindergarten would be ranked fourth in the state out of the 89 other pre-kindergartens that make up the Pre-K Collaboratives throughout the state.
“Foundational reading skills establish the solid groundwork for children to become successful readers. In our pre-K and kindergarten programs, our teachers focus on phonological awareness, print concepts, letter/sound recognition, phonics/word recognition and fluency, which all lead to the proper development of appropriate foundational reading skills for all students. Our teachers are constantly assessing and providing our students with adequate interventions when needed that support all learners. With the appropriate development of foundational skills, as we move forward our focus will continue to be on the five components of Reading – Phonemic Awareness, Phonics, Fluency, Vocabulary and Comprehension.
“With such a high percentage of our students demonstrating success on the end of the year kindergarten-readiness assessment, we feel confident that this will provide them with the solid foundational support needed to further enhance continued growth in reading for each student each year. Research is clear that when students come into a grade ready to learn on that particular grade level, those students are on a trajectory of success that ultimately results in higher graduation rates, higher college attainment and higher life outcomes. It all begins with the strong foundational skills obtained during early learning years,” she said.
Hamilton’s 20 pre-kindergartners followed with 90 percent meeting or exceeding the benchmark. They grew by 165 points, from 439 to 604.
Twenty test takers at Calvert’s ABC Pre-School and Nursery in Aberdeen grew by 181 points from 409 to 590, making for 85 percent at or above the 498 benchmark.
West Amory Elementary School’s 58 test takers grew by 186 points, from 397 to 583. Last year’s class averaged 82.76 percent at or above the benchmark.
An average of 81.82 percent of Aberdeen Elementary School’s 11 test takers met the benchmark. Students grew by 173 points, from 384 in the fall to 557 in the spring.
Hatley Elementary School’s 27 test takers grew 144 points, from 412 to 556, and an average of 66.67 percent scored at or above the benchmark.
Both Amory Headstart and Lil’ Blessings Child Care in Hamilton averaged 60 percent of test takers meeting or exceeding the benchmark.
Amory’s 15 students grew by 105 points, from 409 to 514, while Lil’ Blessings’ 10 test takers grew by 182 points, from 374 to 556 through the year.
Forty-eight percent of Aberdeen Headstart’s 25 students met the 498 benchmark and grew by 166 points, from 380 to 546.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.