ABERDEEN – The Aberdeen Mayor’s Youth Council’s second annual blue carpet ball took on a more casual approach through its Sneaker Ball theme July 29 at American Legion Post 26. Acting as a fundraiser for a spring semester college visit trip in Nashville, the event included music, dining and recognitions all folded in with the theme of etiquette.
Sneaker Ball theme focuses on etiquette
- BY RAY VAN DUSEN Monroe Journal
