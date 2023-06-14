Tracing his humble beginnings back to Becker, T.K. Moffett went on to make major strides in life through careers both in the military and in the practice of law after graduating with honors from Amory High School.
The Major General retired from the military after 40 years of service in the Army, Army Reserve and Mississippi Army National Guard. Even while serving his country, Moffett served clients through his practice, Moffett Law Firm PLLC, and was appointed as a chancery court judge in 2015.
After an extended illness, Moffett died June 5. He was 73.
“I think he’s a great Mississippi story. He was proven of not having the benefits and privileges a lot had. He was accepted to West Point [Military Academy] and did his duty and served in the guard,” said Congressman Trent Kelly, who also serves as an Assistant Adjunct General in the Mississippi National Guard.
As far as wartime service, Moffett mobilized with the 155th Armored Brigade for Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm and with the 91st Division for Operation Enduring Freedom.
One of the men under his command was former Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Bill Waller Jr.
“Duty, selfless service and integrity were abiding principles for Judge Moffett. He was either in the courtroom or in his office carrying out the responsibilities of a chancellor.” Waller said. “No litigant had to wait for him to have their day in court, or for a decision. Judge Moffett made sure that all litigants were treated with respect. His decisions were plain spoken, the facts were correct, and the rule of law was followed.”
In fact, it was Waller who swore in Moffett as a new judge in January 2016 to serve out the remaining term of the late Talmadge Littlejohn. He won a special election later that year and served until December 2017 when he retired.
Moffett’s military awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Medal, the Army Distinguished Service Medal, the Legion of Merit, the Meritorious Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal, the Mississippi Magnolia Cross, the Mississippi Magnolia Medal, and the Mississippi Commendation Medal, according to his obituary.
Kelly said Moffett was within the less than one percent of soldiers to rank as high as he did in the military.
“For T.K. to be a two-star from little old Amory, Mississippi, it’s amazing what he accomplished, and it was from sheer willpower, doing a great job, understanding the environment and treating people well. None of us get to that level without the help of other people, and I don’t think T.K. ever forgot he didn’t do it by himself and had a lot of people who were pulling for him, rooting for him and helping him achieve those accomplishments,” he said.
He first remembered meeting Moffett in 1988 while he was a major and Kelly was a lieutenant. Kelly described him as a great leader who became a friend and mentor. Moffett preceded Kelly as Tupelo city prosecutor.
Kelly said he was sincere, genuine and inspired people to be the best they could be.
“I think T.K. was at a station in life when I got to know him, along with another friend of mine who was a judge. With what they taught me, there was nothing I could do in my career to help T.K. He was far ahead in what he had accomplished but he taught me to pass that along to others who are not far along,” he said. “We don’t even know who those people are who are behind you. It taught me to treat others well and keep a leg up in life.”
In addition to their shared law and military backgrounds, Moffett also ran for U.S. Congress for the same district Kelly serves.
“He was a great American, a great jurist, a great warrior and a great leader and he will be missed tremendously and he inspired a lot of people’s lives we will never know,” Kelly said.
Monroe County Chancery Clerk Ronnie Boozer’s relationship with Moffett traces back to early in life.
“T.K. was a year younger than me, and I’ve known him since my high school days. We were both active with the First Baptist Church, and he was the county youth leader back in the day. After that, he went to West Point, and I went to ICC. I didn’t hear from him until I went to work for the county and he was working in law,” he said.
On the law side of his career, Moffett was well respected.
“T.K. always had an excellent law practice. One of my first cases was dealing with Ebenezer Baptist Church. We had to sell it because of a split. The court ordered the church to be sold, and the party he represented bought the church. That was my memory of being associated with his law office,” Boozer said.
They later worked together when Moffett was appointed a chancellor.
Moffett graduated from West Point in 1971 and earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi in 1979.
Chancery Court Judge Jacqueline Mask worked with Moffett first as an attorney in her court and later as a fellow chancellor.
“When he was practicing law, I always enjoyed having him appear in court because he was an excellent attorney. He always knew the law. He worked diligently to ensure his clients had their day in court. He was efficient, well-organized and practical,” Mask said. “He brought all of these qualities to the bench. As a judge, he was very busy and hardworking. He had a gift of being able to remain calm in a storm.
“Judge Moffett loved his family and was a Christian. You didn’t have to be around him long before you realized that. He was kind-hearted, good-natured and understanding. He will be greatly missed.”
Moffett was laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery.
