ABERDEEN – During its June 25 meeting, the board of supervisors approved for a county solid waste officer to help steamline the process of people’s issues regarding delinquent garbage bills. Supervisors met with attorney Don Baker during an executive session regarding the position and approved his employment after going back into open session.
To address the increasing number of complaints regarding delinquent solid waste bills, county leaders previously discussed the possibility of employing a hearing officer.
State law dictates delinquent garbage bills are attached to addresses, rather than to property owners responsible for the bills. Three Rivers Planning and Development District’s LexisNexis system has found numerous cases of delinquent garbage bills, which prohibits people from obtaining their license plates – even if they aren’t responsible for creating the bills.
Baker will hear such cases, make decisions and present them to the board.
In other business, board attorney David Houston gave an update during his input on a class action lawsuit the county is involved in regarding opioid manufacturers.
“One of the major manufacturers of opioids, Purdue Pharma, has filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. They filed a plan for reorganization. Within that plan, they’ve specified treatment for the opioid claim. We’re technically a claimant, but I don’t know how much it will be,” he said.
The board voted for confirmation of the plan, which was advised for other municipalities and counties involved in the class action lawsuit. It’s unknown what, if anything, the county will receive dollarwise.
“This is only one part of it. There are other defendants out there that are manufacturers,” Houston said.
American Rescue Plan
Monroe County Airport Manager Wes Kirkpatrick shared notification he received regarding American Rescue Plan funds, which will total $32,000. The airport has received a total of $75,000 through stimulus funds all together.
Later in the meeting, board members had a lengthy discussion about funds the county is poised to receive through the American Rescue Plan. County officials attended the Mississippi Association of Supervisors conference in Biloxi the previous week but didn’t get full clarity on funding allowances.
“That’s the frustrating part to me. Last week, we were told to wait but just the week before that, they were getting the rural water associations down there and getting them fired up to hurry up,” said board president Joseph Richardson.
While supervisors were told funds could potentially be spent on roads and bridge repairs in time, water, sewer and broadband are definitely allowed.
District 3 Supervisor Rubel West suggested for the board to meet with representatives of local water associations in July.
In other business
A resident who lives next to Wren’s Dollar General shared his concerns to board members about water runoff from the business onto his property.
“We can’t, as a county, get off right of way, but something needs to be done or it’s going to erode your property,” Richardson said.
The property owner has been in communication with Dollar General officials, but the matter has not been resolved.
“I hate for anyone to come to this board with a problem and be sent them off without [help],” West said.
After further discussion, it was suggested he speak with representatives with the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality about any potential help they could offer.
During his input, county administrator Bob Prisock passed along notification he received earlier in the week from Three Rivers Planning and Development District regarding a potential family cemetery in the area where the county applied for a recreational trails grant.
“I went to [chancery clerk] Ronnie [Boozer], we went through the cemetery book, and there’s no reference to the Knowles Family Cemetery,” he said.
Prisock has contacted the Mississippi Secretary of State’s office to see if there is any record and said he intends to walk the property too to look for the cemetery. Three Rivers is also working with the county for an expansion at the Monroe County Landfill, and it was noted there could be confusion regarding the location of the cemetery.
Monroe County Jail Administrator Scotty Clark thanked board members for approving him to recently attend jail liability and risk management training in Louisiana. He will meet with Houston to discuss updating the county’s jail policies.
In other business, supervisors approved an amended order authorizing the county, as owner, to enter into an occupancy agreement with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security for the leasing of an office at the Monroe County Government Complex.
The board also approved resolutions to convey special permit to Edwards Moving & Rigging to transport machinery and equipment from the South Monroe County Boat Ramp to Tronox. Supervisors also approved to retain Mitchell, McNutt & Sams to enter into negotiations with the company, which is conditioned under Edwards Moving & Rigging posting a $400,000 surety bond.