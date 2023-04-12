mcj-2023-04-12-news-law-enforcement-meals

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen and assistant police chief Nick Weaver, right, pose for a picture with members of the Mobile County Sheriff's Office from Alabama. Teams of deputies manned a mobile unit to provide meals to first responders following the tornado.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – Mobile, Alabama is no stranger to the risk of hurricanes, and Hurricane Katrina was its last major storm. While the county’s sheriff’s department received plenty of outside assistance following the 2005 Category 5 storm, some of its deputies have paid it forward following Monroe County’s tornado by providing local responders with three meals a day.

