Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen and assistant police chief Nick Weaver, right, pose for a picture with members of the Mobile County Sheriff's Office from Alabama. Teams of deputies manned a mobile unit to provide meals to first responders following the tornado.
AMORY – Mobile, Alabama is no stranger to the risk of hurricanes, and Hurricane Katrina was its last major storm. While the county’s sheriff’s department received plenty of outside assistance following the 2005 Category 5 storm, some of its deputies have paid it forward following Monroe County’s tornado by providing local responders with three meals a day.
Additionally, they brought tarps and chainsaws and have provided patrol. The group is part of a large team of support from outside agencies helping assist local law enforcement.
“We’ve experienced hurricanes in our area and when things shut down, there’s no food and it’s hard to get the guys fed. Our last sheriff purchased this trailer to take it around to different places where they’re needed and cook for the guys,” said Sgt. Richard Murphy of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office.
He said the mobile meal unit provides a place for responders to have a meal and peace of mind.
“The food has been good but like I told their sheriff, it’s so much more than food. These guys are giving us a spot to unwind and hang out with other law enforcement going through the same things. It’s helped us mentally,” said Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook.
Two teams from the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office started a competition to see which one has the better cook through their local presence. Dishes served have included chicken alfredo, salisbury steaks, breakfast burritos, taco soup and chili.
Crook was contacted by the Alabama Sheriff’s Association, which put out a request for local needs.
“Sheriff Crook reached out to some of his friends in Alabama and it went from that friend out to all the sheriffs in Alabama, and our sheriff, Paul Burch, caught wind of it and said we’re going,” Murphy said.
Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen expressed appreciation for support in storm response.
“We were caught by surprise and for someone to come this distance from a local agency, they’ve been Johnny-on-the-spot and trying to take care of first responders – not just our agency but everyone who came from all over to come in and assist us. We’re humbled by all the outpouring we’ve had,” he said.
He recognized the number of places offering meals for law enforcement, as well as the outside assistance of law enforcement, calling it phenomenal.
“It brings together the family of law enforcement. We all wear shields for some agency, but everybody that’s doing this profession isn’t doing it for the benefits or the pay; they’re doing it because they’ve got a calling and love for what they’re doing,” Bowen said. “We’ve had brothers and sisters come from other agencies, and it shows you how big the law enforcement family is.”
Law enforcement agencies have been among the several groups donating supplies for the recovery effort.
“It has been something we don’t have to worry about. These guys are taking it upon themselves to have these supply drives. It’s reassuring there’s still good people out there, especially in the law enforcement family. They’re good, servant-minded people,” Crook said. “We’ll be better positioned to pay it back since we’ve been on the receiving end.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.