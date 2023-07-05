Being too comfortable in accomplishments doesn’t necessarily make for more wins. While NASA’s Artemis I program ended last year with a huge accomplishment by way of a successful unmanned mission around the moon, it was just the beginning of the long-range goal of putting human beings on Mars.
The next step in the process, Artemis II, is scheduled for late 2024 in which four astronauts will perform a test flight around the moon on the Orion spacecraft. Downrange, Artemis III will mark the return of humans to the surface of the moon, and future Artemis missions will develop a space station there ultimately providing a place to prepare for manned trips to Mars.
An internal communications plan throughout NASA and partnering industries, dubbed as “The Space Between,” is in the process of shifting from congratulatory material celebrating last year’s mission to a more important message for the next step – safety of the astronauts.
The originator of the campaign, Aberdeen native Marcia Stockton Lindstrom, is coming off a major accomplishment, herself, received last October for her and her team’s work on educating the American public on the Artemis I program.
Even though the accolade put her in the company of “Star Wars” creator George Lucas and famed astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson as being a recipient of the prestigious National Space Club Communicator of the Year Award, she’s not dwelling on it as her biggest career milestone but rather a slingshot to her current career responsibility.
Posters about Artemis I’s successful mission have been removed in her building, as a new anti-complacency message is quietly being placed throughout Huntsville, Alabama’s Marshall Space Flight Center. Part of the campaign includes photographs of the Artemis II crew with the wording, “Priority 1.”
“We usually have large images of hardware milestones, and there was a congratulatory statement that said, ‘This team was asked to do something great, and we did it.’ That’s all gone. It’s all down. It’s been six months. It was awesome. We learned a lot. We were pleased with our performance, but nobody needs to think we have arrived,” said Lindstrom, the strategic communications manager for NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket program.
Talk to adapt the work culture to not feel settled with previous successes was already bubbling up throughout high-level facets of the Artemis program. Coincidentally, an idea woke Lindstrom up one night to further instill that point throughout NASA, partnering industries and mom and pop shops providing tools and supplies.
“The program manager is trying to make a point with his workforce to include NASA workers, as well as our industry partners. I told him that we do great with external communications and we do okay with internal communications but I think we really need to push this message that you can’t be complacent,” Lindstrom said.
An internal mission
While rocket precision and performance of equipment were top priorities for Artemis I, the Moon to Mars Deputy Program Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya identified astronaut safety as the next mission’s top priority.
Artemis II’s crew will consist of pilot Victor Glover, commander Reid Wiseman and missions specialists Christina Koch and Jeremy Hansen.
In order to ensure Priority 1 is met, Lindstrom’s plan is creating a culture among the workforce through visual and written messages to not be too comfortable with the previous success.
“There’s a real rigor that’s going back into preparing for Artemis II because we’ve got souls on board, and that makes all the difference. You’ve got four souls counting on you, as are their families, to make sure they get home, and that changes everything,” Lindstrom said.
“We started an internal communication campaign and we’re doing it guerrilla style. We’re putting quotes about complacency on bathroom stalls. We’ve got posters of the crew that say, ‘Priority 1.’ One of the quotes from Jim Free, who is the head of exploration for NASA, said that the greatest risk to Artemis II is the success of Artemis I,” she added. “There is a real push that it’s not time to relax; it’s time to bear down. Space has never been easy, and it’s still not.”
She compared tactics of “The Space Between” to a restaurant or bar advertising its live music calendar on restroom stalls.
“It’s effective and you see it. I’m using a bunch of different quotes from people from Bill Gates to Martin Luther King Jr. to Napoleon. There’s a quote about the greatest risk happens at the moment of victory,” Lindstrom said.
Leading up to the launch of the Artemis II mission, team members are doing recognition tours with industry partners, and the same message is being pushed to them and even suppliers.
As part of the communications plan, various managers throughout the project are asked to include quotes deterring complacency in their email signature blocks.
“I want it everywhere. I want it to be absolutely pervasive,” she said. “We’re printing posters to remind everybody that this is Priority 1, and it’s time to go and not time to relax.”
Initial assessments from post-flight data of last December’s Artemis I mission have been phenomenal as far as rocket performance.
“The statistic probability of having a successful launch on your first try for a new rocket is 50/50, and we performed spectacularly. The twin boosters have to perform as twins or your rocket goes sideways. They burned out within .04 seconds of each other. We’ve never had a more tightly coupled pair of boosters,” she said. “Let’s pretend you have a bull’s eye you’re trying to hit. We were 99.64 percent accurate. Bottom line is the rocket is ready to take astronauts on Artemis II,” she added.
Even though sending a crewed mission to space is a year and a half away, Lindstrom recognizes the urgency for the workforce to help make Artemis II go as flawless as the previous mission.
“I want it to be our culture that we understand that it was just the beginning. It was awesome, but we’ve got more to do and it requires the best of everybody,” Lindstrom said. “Like the mission manager said, we’ve had eye-watering success for Artemis I. It was staggering how well the rocket performed. The problem with that is all of a sudden you think you’ve arrived. I think there’s some quote that says, ‘Success is a terrible teacher because it makes you think you can do it now.’”
In good company
Lindstrom’s communicator award stemmed from work educating the American public on how their tax dollars are spent in the ongoing steps of deep space exploration.
She was hesitant to accept it, recognizing the people beside her who have also helped articulate that message.
“For me, it was very much about the team instead of me. They called me when I was headed down to do the first launch attempt to say they’d like to honor me with the Communicator of the Year Award from the National Space Club Huntsville,” she said. “Before saying I was honored, the very first thing I said was, ‘I can’t accept it.’ I said there’s no individual work; it’s all a team and not just my team at SLS. It’s my team across the agency that all work together to do what we do.”
Aside from communication, National Space Club awards are given each year for accomplishments in service, education and science. Huntsville’s event is affectionately known as the Space Prom.
“Some of the past winners include former astronauts, John Denver back in the day when he was a big proponent of space, Neil deGrasse Tyson and George Lucas, so the company you’re in is kind of staggering. For me, it’s not only being recognized for work you love but also by really a group of peers who advocate for space endeavors and space education and feeding the pipeline and inspiring the next generation of explorers,” she said.
Six months later, she still remains humble about receiving the award but recognizes the bigger picture in spreading the message to ignite future contributors to the space program.
“Artemis is important for science, it’s important for American leadership in space, and it’s important to inspire the next generation of scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians, and all those things go into it. You’re always trying to use this crazy success and audacious mission to inspire people to see and to engage,” she said.
The build up to the Artemis I launch encompassed most of her life, and normal things such as doctors’ appointments had to be put on hold. At the time, she was helping take care of her ailing mother, the late Nancy Stockton, who served as Monroe County’s tax collector from 1995 to her retirement in 2007.
As part of Lindstrom’s award acceptance, a video was created to highlight the Artemis I mission and her reaction to the honor.
“At that time, my mom was dying and we knew we were probably in the last month. She actually saw the video. She died at the beginning of October, and the award was given at the end of October. She knew I was getting the award, and I was thankful for that,” Lindstrom said.
She said it gave Stockton the realization of all she sacrificed to ensure her daughter’s success.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.