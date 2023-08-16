mcj-2023-08-09-news-spaying-neutering

Larry Jackson of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter pets three puppies, which will soon be available for adoption after they're spayed and neutered this week. Local shelters and cities are facing complications due to the overpopulation of dogs and cats, which can be attributed to pet owners not having their animals spayed and neutered. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

The summer months, along with spring and fall, are peak times for more litters of kittens and puppies to be born. As many shelters, rescues and foster groups are currently at maximum capacities, animal advocates stress the need for spaying and neutering dogs and cats.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you