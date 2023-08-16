The summer months, along with spring and fall, are peak times for more litters of kittens and puppies to be born. As many shelters, rescues and foster groups are currently at maximum capacities, animal advocates stress the need for spaying and neutering dogs and cats.
“Seven days a week, I have people emailing me, texting me, calling on the cell phone, calling on the landline wanting us to take in litters of animals,” said Amory Humane Society Director Misty Daniels, adding several health complications can arise from not spaying and neutering pets. “It’s dangerous for the animals, it’s dangerous for the humans, it’s inhumane.”
The Aberdeen Animal Shelter regularly receives requests from pet owners in the city to pick up litters of puppies.
“Once we get them from the owner, they’re supposed to pay $35 per animal. When they come into the shelter, we’ve got to give them shots, feed them and worm them. It only costs $35 to get the animal spayed and neutered,” said Larry Jackson of the Aberdeen Animal Shelter.
Right now, the humane society isn’t accepting surrenders since it’s recovering from the March 24 EF-3 tornado but is taking in animals seized by animal control.
As of last Wednesday, the Amory Humane Society had six litters of puppies. Last Thursday, the Aberdeen Animal Shelter had several puppies, with some waiting to be spayed and neutered Aug. 17. Jackson expects three or four more litters to soon be picked up from residents.
Stressing the need to keep dogs in secure places and register them with the city, he said very few residents are adopting puppies.
The Amory Humane Society is currently working on forming committees dealing with adoptions, fostering, transportation and fundraising and is in need for volunteers to serve.
“There are programs we’re currently working on where a bigger organization will train us how to teach people how to bottle feed,” Daniels said.
Jason Lessel, who serves as Nettleton and Plantersville’s animal control officer, said there are more than a million animal abuse cases throughout the nation, and many of them deal with neglecting dogs that no one wants.
The Nettleton Police Department has responded to several loose dog calls this year and he said many times, it deals with abandoned dogs.
“I’ve had some people with their own dogs on their own property in Plantersville and their dogs had puppies. They’ve tried to give them away, and no one wants them. I’ve had to write a couple of citations because they’re going on their neighbors’ yard, and it wouldn’t have happened had they been spayed and neutered,” he said.
Nettleton and the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society partnered for a vaccination event last month, and more residents are supporting the city’s animal control efforts, which includes a dog registration.
While spreading awareness is one way to help overpopulation situations, Daniels said a two- to three-year goal for the humane society is to open a low-cost spay and neuter clinic to service Monroe County.
The Aberdeen Animal Shelter works with Mississippi State University to offer anyone an opportunity to have their pets spayed or neutered for $35.
“They call, and we’ll add them to the list. Mississippi State calls and gives a date when we can transport them,” Jackson said, adding there are no residency restrictions. “We don’t turn anyone down. Some people even outside the county are on the list and can participate as long as they can get the animals here between 6:30 and 7 the days they go.”
For further resources for low-cost spaying and neutering options, visit www.amoryshelter.com/snip.
Adoptable pets at the Aberdeen Animal Shelter and Amory Humane Society are regularly listed on the bottom of the front page in the Monroe Journal. Since the Amory Humane Society is still recovering from the tornado, people can click the Adopt/Available Adoptees tab on www.amoryshelter.com.
Both the shelter and humane society partner with PetSmart for adoption events, in addition to rescue groups, who find new homes for pets in other states. The Amory Humane Society will host an adoption event Aug. 19 at Tractor Supply Co. from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Nettleton’s animal control program partners with the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society for adoptions.
“They’re desperately in need of people adopting dogs rather than breeding dogs,” Lessel said of all shelters.
