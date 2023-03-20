mcj-2023-03-22-news-aberdeen-aldermen

Business from an attempted special-called board of aldermen meeting to set a Ward 5 alderman special election date and to rescind a motion regarding the Aberdeen Election Commission was deferred to March 21's regularly scheduled meeting.   

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

ABERDEEN – While business of a special-called board of aldermen meeting March 13 was not addressed due to lack of a quorum, Mayor Charles Scott explained the reasoning behind the attempt.

