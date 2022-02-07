NETTLETON – The board of aldermen had a special-called meeting Jan. 24, which acting as an update for both water line replacement to improve water quality and drainage issues throughout town.
“With the replacement of the water lines, we’re hoping we’re within weeks – not months – of starting that project. We’re going to have to go back and look for some more money, and that may delay every bit of it,” said Mayor Phillip Baulch after the meeting.
The replacement project, which is planned to be done in nine areas, aims to update water lines dating back to the mid-1930s.
In a Facebook post recapping the meeting, Baulch said officials were to begin working with citizens within a week and a half for the beginning stages, which include obtaining easements where they’re needed. The city is trying to use as much public right-of-way as possible for the project.
Engineers from Cook Coggin also reported final plans were to be ready within four to six weeks. Once construction plans have been approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the city can advertise for bids. It was noted the entire project should be completed within 180 days after the beginning of construction, given favorable weather conditions.
Baulch said the city plans to address street issues but wants to wait until the water line replacement is complete so the same work doesn’t have to be done twice.
“We want to move forward with inspection and testing of the fire plugs throughout the city. We’re going to replace all the ones with the water line replacement because of the sheer age of them. The other ones are newer than the originals, so we’re going to tag them and go through testing them to make sure they’re sufficient for fire protection and flushing,” Baulch said.
His intention is for the project to be completed with existing funds with no water rate increase to customers. The city has secured financing for the $1.3 million line replacement project through bonds.
“The wheels are in motion, and we’d like for it to move faster. We’re going to try to push this to make it move faster,” Baulch said. “The reason why it’s designed to be done in nine stages is we’ll do stage one and get everything working and when everyone has water on the new line, we’ll cut off the old line. The target is to basically seal off the old lines once we get a section done and after it’s properly feeding and then we’ll move on to the next one.”
As far as the city’s drainage issues, a request for a Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant has been submitted. Once the project begins, it will start at the Pine Street portion of the city’s drainage ditch.
Cook Coggin engineers reported the work will enable the drainage system to be equipped for 100-year flood levels, double downtown’s drainage capacity and create diversions to prevent all of the water from going into the same ditch.
The city plans to work with Monroe County District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan and Tombigbee River Valley Water Management District to clean out the main drainage ditch from Highway 45 to Town Creek, which hasn’t been cleaned out in approximately 15 years.