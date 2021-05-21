Monroe Journal
NETTLETON – In an order filed May 10, the Mississippi Supreme Court appointed a judge in the case of Phillip Baulch versus Mem Riley in regards to an election contest for the Nettleton mayor’s race.
The Hon. Andrew K. Howorth, senior status judge, was appointed to preside over the court case.
The filing stated the matter will be held in trial court.
Baulch filed an order May 6 in Monroe County Circuit Court challenging the results of the April 6 mayor’s race.
Riley, who is the incumbent, had 344 votes, compared to Baulch’s 340 votes, after affidavit ballots were counted. Riley was declared as the winner.
According to the petition for judicial review document, allegations include at least three affidavit ballots were unlawfully counted.
It also alleges a number of people voting in the election should have been required to vote affidavit because they should have been purged from the voter rolls due to moving out of the city. Other allegations include irregularities pertaining to absentee ballots and poll books.