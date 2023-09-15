mcj-2023-08-16-news-prayer-aberdeen.jpg

Local pastors, Rev. Leonard Whitley, Rev. J.D. King, Rev. Curtis Perry and Rev. David James, pray for a safe and successful year in front of Aberdeen Elementary School on the first day of school. The outreach illustrates more community support the Aberdeen School District is receiving. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN I MONROE JOURNAL

ABERDEEN – During Sept. 7’s Aberdeen School Board meeting, district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith spoke about the district’s push for more ACT testing and how community partners have offered a support system, which is leading to positive results.

