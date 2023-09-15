Local pastors, Rev. Leonard Whitley, Rev. J.D. King, Rev. Curtis Perry and Rev. David James, pray for a safe and successful year in front of Aberdeen Elementary School on the first day of school. The outreach illustrates more community support the Aberdeen School District is receiving.
ABERDEEN – During Sept. 7’s Aberdeen School Board meeting, district superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith spoke about the district’s push for more ACT testing and how community partners have offered a support system, which is leading to positive results.
“We will offer fee waivers for those students who are interested in testing, along with other sponsors we’ll announce this year who are supporting our students as they prepare for the ACT,” Smith said. “According to accountability, we did see an increase based on the encouragement, support and sponsors in increasing our college- and career-readiness.”
The district will have various ACT boot camps this year to help students prepare.
“We’ve got a lot of momentum with ACT and have a lot of great examples in the district already. I’ve already had sponsors from different churches reaching out to ask how they can help. Let’s take advantage of that opportunity,” said school board president Patrick Lockett.
Smith also said the district received a letter from the Mississippi Department of Education stating it was recommended for accreditation.
Bill Whittle of JBHM Architect gave updates on the HVAC project at Aberdeen High School, saying all units are operational.
“The permanent power switchover is scheduled for Thanksgiving, but everything is in place. It will take the better part of that week to get the work done,” he said. “I didn’t anticipate getting some of the equipment until October but we beat the bushes and found some, so here we are.”
Whittle also stated bids ranged from $627,891 to $985,000 for a project to update restrooms throughout the district. The project estimate was $622,142. With fees added, the low bid totals $665,564.
“Since you’re within 10 percent of your budget, we could negotiate,” he said.
His recommendation was to either select the lowest bidder, Burks-Mordecai Builders, Inc., or readvertise for bids. Although no action was taken, Whittle will draft a contract and await a decision from the district.
For the enrollment report, Smith said there were currently 966 students districtwide. She also said teacher attendance for the month of August was 96.47%.
The school board also approved an agreement with the City of Aberdeen for the district’s three school resource officers for the current school year.
