Sponsorships, no matter the size, are needed for May 21’s Blessed Are the Peacemakers Law Enforcement Appreciation and Remembrance 5K in Tupelo. In its seventh year, the race has provided for needs for law enforcement officers throughout the region, including vests for members of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Aberdeen, Amory and Smithville police departments.
“People and different businesses can donate pens, key rings, magnets, candy, gum or anything else for gift bags we make for as many officers as we can at each department,” said Nancy Bishop of Smithville, who is a member of Wives of Warriors, which organizes the race.
Items are also needed for race packets for participants.
Since it began, the 5K has provided body armor for more than 150 law enforcement officers in northeast Mississippi.
According to Wives of Warriors Founder Kim Rushing, volunteers are also needed on the day of the race to help at water stations and to guide runners and walkers at turning points on the route. She added other needs include snacks, such as granola bars and bananas, for 5K participants.
In additional to the May 21 5K, which is chip-timed, there’s also a virtual 5K beginning May 14. A kids fun run will also follow the race May 21.
The cost for commemorate T-shirts and the 5Ks is $20, while the kids run is $10. Rushing said prices will increase after Feb. 28. More information and registration is available by searching for Blessed Are the Peacemakers 5K on www.runsignup.com.
There are different monetary levels of sponsorships, including platinum for $1,000 and more, gold for $600, silver for $300 and bronze for $100. Each level includes perks such as online sponsor listings, a space on the commemorative race T-shirt and complimentary race registrations.