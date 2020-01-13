Open registration at Itawamba Community College for the 2020 spring semester is continuing.
Students can register for spring semester classes through Jan. 14 for full-term traditional classes and January eight-week traditional and eLearning terms; and Jan. 17 for full-term eLearning classes, but a late registration fee of $15 will be assessed. However, class selection could possibly be limited.
Registration is available at the Student Support Center at the Tupelo Campus weekdays from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. except for Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., and the David C. Cole Student Services Building at the Fulton Campus, weekdays from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Traditional day classes begin Jan. 8, and eLearning classes, Jan. 13.
Individuals who have earned some college credit but insufficient hours for a degree can receive information about the statewide Complete2Compete initiative during a scheduled open registration session, which is designed primarily for returning adult learners, on Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Tupelo Campus in the Student Support Center. ICC offers multiple opportunities for adult learner scholarships.
Academic, career and technical, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule, which includes both day and evening classes at Fulton, Tupelo and Belden.
For more information, call 862-8000 or 620-5000 or email eadviser@iccms.edu.