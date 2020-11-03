Students who are not currently enrolled at Itawamba Community College and plan to attend beginning in January 2021 can register weekdays from Nov. 18-Dec. 17 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in the advising center on either the Fulton or Tupelo campus.
Class delivery options include face-to-face, face-to-face/online hybrid, face-to-face/ZOOM hybrid, ZOOM only and online.
Face-to-face only courses continue to be delivered in a traditional format Mondays through Thursdays at all three of the college’s locations – Fulton, Tupelo and Belden. All classrooms have been reconfigured with desks positioned six feet apart, and typically larger classes have been relocated to spaces that will accommodate more students to enable physical distancing.
Recent high school graduates are required to participate in one of the orientation sessions, which are scheduled for Nov. 18, Dec. 10 and Jan. 6, 7 and 8, by registering at iccms.edu/orientation.
Financial aid is available as well as scholarships for adult learners.
Academic, career education, eLearning (online) and workforce opportunities are available in an extensive schedule.
For more information, call 862-8000 or email adviser@iccms.edu.