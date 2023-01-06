Marty Polk, right, of St. James United Methodist Church of Amory delivers a Christmas meal to Maggie Howard in her home on a chilly Christmas Eve. The church resumed its holiday meal deliveries after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 precautions.
AMORY – Approximately 20 volunteers from St. James United Methodist Church’s congregation spent the morning hours of Christmas Eve packing 200 meals for distribution throughout Amory through an outreach that’s been paused for the past two years.
“We were on a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was time for us to get it going again,” minister of music Marty Polk said.
The project dates back to the completion of the church’s renovation in the mid-1990s when the men’s ministries leader Drussel Bailey began a community service project for the men of the church to distribute hams for the holidays to shut-ins among the church family.
Bailey passed away in 2022, just as preparations were getting underway for the most recent outreach, but the mission he envisioned has continued to grow year by year.
“It grew into providing a full meal since then,” Polk said.
Shopping for groceries and cooking went on much of the week before Christmas. On Christmas Eve morning, an assembly line of steam tables and packaging stations were set up to fill boxes of hot lunches to be distributed by midday.
“We take this as our part in being relevant to the community we serve,” Polk said.
Those being served also expanded to include first responders, health care workers and others who could not take Christmas off from their work responsibilities.
Cancer survivor Maggie Howard was among those receiving a meal for herself and her granddaughter.
“It’s so encouraging to know someone cares about you. We are indebted to the dedication of the wonderful folks at St. James,” she said.
