ATHENS – The congregation of St. Paul Holy Ghost and Deliverance Center, located at 50864 Old Hwy. 25, will host a motorcade and church service Jan. 11 ahead of Dr. Martin Luther King Day, which is Jan. 20.
The motorcade will leave from near Westbrooks Funeral Home, near the intersection of Vine and Franklin streets in Aberdeen, and proceed to Matubba Street, Highway 25, Ivy Drive, Old Highway 25 and onto the church.
Lineup for the motorcade begins at 12:20 p.m., and the church service is at 1 p.m.
The theme of the service is, “Determination of Faith.”
Several churches and the NAACP are involved with the festivities, and Shirley Cook, who is a member of Bible Way, will sing.
Church member Lynda Strong Barksdale said everyone is invited to participate.