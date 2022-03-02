ABERDEEN – Members of the community, business owners, parents, teachers and administrators are invited to give input into the search process for the Aberdeen School District’s next superintendent. Superintendent Jeff Clay’s effective resignation date is June 30, and the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) is taking the lead in the search process for his replacement.
According to a release from the MSBA, involving stakeholders in the search process offers feedback on desired characteristics for the next superintendent, in addition to identifying priorities the incoming superintendent should address and how to define success for the new superintendent at the end of the first year.
Feedback will be used to help members of the Aberdeen School Board develop interview questions for applicants. Input from the public will also offer a foundation in the decision-making process for the next superintendent.
Anonymous online surveys began Feb. 28 and last until March 11. The survey link will be available on the district’s website, www.asdms.us. The link will also be posted at www.msbaonline.org.
Results from the survey are sent directly to the MSBA superintendent search manager, who compiles results, which will be reviewed by the Aberdeen School Board.
In addition to the online surveys, there will also be webinar meetings held March 3 through Zoom. There will not be any physical stakeholder meetings.
Webinars will be conducted by members of the MSBA superintendent search team rather than by local school officials. The webinars will include an explanation of the superintendent search process and opportunities for stakeholders to give input. All input gathered is anonymous.
On March 3 at 1 p.m., district administrators will participate. Teachers will participate at 4 p.m., and parents, community members and business members are invited to participate at 6 p.m.
The link for the 6 p.m. session will be available on the Aberdeen School District’s website. The passcode is 119889, and the webinar ID is 886 3463 6293. For those accessing via telephone, the number is (312) 626-6799.