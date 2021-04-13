ABERDEEN – Vincent Hayes battled a drug addiction for 26 years and served 16 years in prison. While serving his time, he was determined to not only find a path to recovery for himself but also serve as a resource for others like him who were ready to get their lives straightened out.
That ultimately came through an addiction recovery group he and his wife, Stephanie, began late last year called Stand Firm Ministry.
“God told me while I was in prison that He had work for me to do,” Hayes said.
He was released in 2013 but hit a few bumps on the way to getting clean.
“I got rebellious and needed some more help,” he said.
Hayes wound up going through rehabilitation at Broken Lives Ministry in Nettleton, where he managed to get his life turned around and began a path to fulfill the calling on his life.
He got Stand Firm Ministry’s name from reading a passage of scripture from Galatians 5:1, where the phrase jumped out at him when he read the words “Stand firm then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.”
Hayes used proceeds from a detail shop and donations from friends to begin his mission by helping to feed people in need and counseling drug addicts.
“We started feeding two families and now are providing nutritional needs for 65 to 70 people. We also put together a clothes closet to help people in need of clothing,” he said.
Members of the group pack boxes of food on Saturday mornings for distribution.
Stand Firm Ministry launched a church congregation as part of the ministry to provide spiritual support for people in addiction recovery. The group began meetings in a vacant building that is probably best remembered as the former Twix and Tween Grocery alongside Highway 25 between Aberdeen and Amory.
The ministry outgrew that building in three months and recently moved to a new location in another vacant building alongside the America’s Best Value Inn in Aberdeen, formerly occupied by a physical therapy rehabilitation center.
Supporters of the ministry gather on Sunday and Tuesday evenings. Meetings are energetic and joyful as the people offer each other heartfelt encouragement. Tuesday sessions feature stories of recovery shared by volunteers from the group.
Hayes’ assistant, Brody Timbrooks, is also a recovering addict who supports himself by driving a truck. He, his brother and father were all inmates.
“I was a junkie idiot,” he said to the group during a Sunday night worship session. “I was a reckless inmate stuck into C custody at Parchman for multiple violations.”
He and Hayes exude enthusiasm when they see worshipers spontaneously come forward at will to pray while two or three others come along for support. The prayer clusters do not interrupt the flow of the meeting.
Ginger Putnam works with Hayes and Timbrooks as secretary for the group. She explained that their recovery program is modeled after Alcoholics Anonymous’ 12-step program but with a more spiritual emphasis.
“Where the 12-step program speaks of believing in a higher power greater than ourselves, who can restore us to right living? We know that higher power to be Jesus,” she said. “Our part begins with a commitment to be sober-minded, based on scriptural principles.”
The ministry offers both small group and individual mentoring and placement in rehabilitation programs.
Tammy Spees Carter shared her story as keynote speaker during a recent Tuesday evening session.
She has been clean for two years while recovering from a 30-year addiction to methamphetamine and cocaine, on top of battling other dysfunctions in life. She has also survived attempted suicide.
“My life was men and drugs since I was 13 years old,” she said.
She is a mother of three who amassed 28 felony convictions ranging from drug possession to trafficking while endangering her children. Carter was sentenced to 30 years in prison when circumstances took an unexpected turn for her.
“I got a call from a person from the Virgin Islands the weekend before I had to turn myself in who asked about my case and said he would be able to transfer my case to drug court,” she said.
She believes the caller was an angel of God.
Arrangements were made to refer her case to Judge Kelly Mims, who enabled Carter to go to rehabilitation instead of prison and thereby not lose custody of her children.
“I’ve overcome issues of hate in my life along with drug addictions. I’m doing everything I can to help the next one up,” she said.
Aaron Griggs is a volunteer with Stand Firm Ministry who met Hayes at Broken Lives Ministry three years ago.
“It’s a six-month program, but I stayed for eight months. I was homeless and ready to die. I could fit all of my belongings into a Walmart sack,” Griggs said.
Hayes shared his vision with Griggs while they were at Broken Lives, and the two pledged each other mutual support. Griggs now serves as a liaison volunteer who helps other men in crisis similar to where he once was.
“We take people up to Broken Lives to get checked in and rehabilitated,” he said.
While the two programs operate independently, they cooperate in saving lives in crisis.
“I’m now a construction superintendent. I have my family and home back and I’m working to help others get their lives back, too,” Griggs said.
People are invited to support Stand Firm Ministries in other ways besides food, clothing and monetary donations. Original works of art by recovering addicts have been given to the ministry that include examples of metal arts and chainsaw sculptures of tree stumps.