ABERDEEN – Aug. 8’s first Stand Up Aberdeen meeting offered participants opportunities to open the conversations about race, personal relationships and local history that created a divide between blacks and whites.
It doubled as the beginning of a citizen-led effort to promote positive changes throughout the city.
“We simply need to come out and have a conversation about community issues. What can we do as the people versus trying to wait on somebody else?,” said Michelle Stewart, who started the effort with Kim Clarett. “We’re not just talk; there’s also action. We’ll do different activities in each ward. Let’s just see where we can go from here.”
Stewart said Stand Up Aberdeen, which was also streamed through Facebook Live for those unable to attend in person, will continue monthly meetings. The effort stems from June’s unity march.
A six-person panel answered questions ranging from ways to assist students, how racial divide impacts the local economy and how social media plays a role to where Aberdeen is.
Supporting education
James Cook suggested just being present at the schools does wonders as a support system, even if it’s just being there to greet students when they get to school in the mornings.
“Just volunteer. Bring in a roster of people at your church who would be available to assist if the school administrator needed some assistance. Always look for incentives. Challenge various classes with a pizza day. Give them something to be a goal to strive to be better,” he said.
Justin Crosby said stakeholders of the Aberdeen School District can’t just stand back and critique but rather ask what they can do to support the school. Willie Logan shared that the community enrichment group he’s president of, M.O.V., acts as a support system through mentoring and asking about supply needs before school years begin.
“What comes to my mind is so simple and doesn’t require physical supplies such as notebooks. It involves our attitudes towards the schools. Our children take their cue from us,” said Barbara Ann Rowe, who used to be a teacher and principal in the Aberdeen School District. “I see so much negativity on social media about what’s wrong. Very seldom do I see someone say what’s right, and there’s a lot right in Aberdeen, Mississippi or we wouldn’t be here.”
Jasmine Wilson promoted after school activities for students, while Jim Edwards plugged the Partners in Education program he helped start in 1989, pairing each school with a local business as a support system and tutoring.
A changed demographic
Crosby, who graduated from Aberdeen High School in 2001, shared his own experience in answering a Facebook Live viewer’s question about the racial make-up of the school changing from its historic balanced classes.
“I was in a similar class,” he said of his fairly even class. “We were a united class, we grew up together. We hung out, our parents knew each other, we had those symbols.
“Unfortunately, somewhere down the road, we stopped talking to each other and we started talking at each other and about each other and we started communicating in smaller circles.”
He said the way to get back to the way it used to be is coming together and supporting Aberdeen.
Logan, who graduated from AHS in 1989, said the decision during his high school years to have separate homecoming queens for blacks and whites was the beginning of detrimental issues. Rowe added a school board decision years later to desegregate the homecoming queen status posed more issues which led to the school district being less diversified.
“I didn’t see what was wrong with making two girls happy instead of one,” she said, adding it was the right decision, even though she didn’t agree with it at the time. “That decision also caused a lot of what happened to the school system. As silly as that seems, it’s hard to believe that something like that could cause segregation to come about it, and that’s exactly what happened. It’s where we are but it doesn’t have to be where we stay.”
Rowe added sending students to predominantly black and predominantly white schools doesn’t prepare students for the racial make-up of the real world.
Chilon Jones Linzy, who was a member of the beginnings of the first desegregated homecoming courts, said when she was in sixth grade, there was an altercation between blacks and whites over something that was said by a white student that led to a significant decrease in white students the following year.
“We have to take accountability for what we did. It’s not them; it’s us too. I know we, as in black people, say hurtful stuff as well. When we’re the minority and we’re saying stuff like, ‘Hey, we don’t want you here’ and they have the resources to go somewhere else, and that’s what they did,” Linzy said, applauding the Aberdeen School District despite its sometimes negative feedback.
Cook said white students leaving the school district in the early 2000s had a trickle down effect and it’s the result of people failing to sit down and have real conversations.
“When bodies leave Aberdeen School District, dollars go with them. Can we come back to that place? It’s going to require a real serious effort on all of our parts, but somebody’s got to extend the first hand,” he said.
Coming together
One question posed dealt with activities to bring people together rather than events people perceive as a white activity or a black activity.
“If we can find a commonality, we can begin beyond race and color. We have got to find symbols to get us beyond our current situation,” Crosby said of common interests.
Edwards promoted Mission Mississippi, a group of blacks and whites who meet once a month for conversation. Cook talked about the tremendous success of Hands On Aberdeen, the group steering celebrations coinciding with Dr. Martin Luther King Day and recognizing blacks and whites for their impact on Aberdeen.
He suggested additional community activities such as a lawnmower race or dog show in a setting where all races are comforting in attending.
Logan talked about the continued potential of the Aberdeen Sportsplex, where blacks and whites can come together for baseball, softball, soccer and football games.
Another topic pertained to dealing with racism coming from people’s own races and social circles.
Crosby talked about outrage people of the black race and in his circles expressed about recent comments perceived as being racist, adding the reaction was just from one race.
“That’s only dealing with racism from one degree because if we’re all in this together as one unit, as one culture, that pressure has to be felt from the other side as well,” he said. “How can we ask someone to stop being racist if we’re still being racist?”
It was noted for people to apply pressure no matter what race someone is to let them know racism won’t be tolerated.
“Whether you know it or not, racism is on its way out. Blacks, whites, Mexicans, Puerto Ricans, they’re joining together, and you see it every day. I think it’s fading, but it’s not quite as fast as we want it to,” Logan said. “I guarantee if we fight it together instead of separately, we can get it done.”
Cook and Rowe both talked about the importance of education in understanding racism. She mentioned the book, “Be the Bridge” by Latasha Morrison that prompted her own soul searching.
“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever read to make me dig deep inside myself to say, ‘Yes, I have been involved in some things I never could’ve conceived could have been racist or hurtful to people,’” Rowe said.
Wilson said accountability and communication are important for people of different backgrounds to come together.
As far as the public perception of Aberdeen, the average person can help by controlling its own narrative in a positive standpoint, especially through social media.
“Ten years ago, we always blamed the news for anything bad that happened in Aberdeen. The news cameras don’t just show up because it’s Wednesday. There were things happening. Guess what. Now, you don’t even need a news camera anymore. A phone will do well enough, and we’ve got to work about how we can do better to control our own narrative together,” Crosby said.