SMITHVILLE - Natural "Pebbles" Standifer was declared the winner of a special runoff election Tuesday over Nancy Bishop for the last remaining seat on the board of aldermen.Standifer received 54 votes, compared to Bishop's 24 votes.Both Bishop and Standifer received 37 votes during the Aug. 10 special election, prompting the need for Tuesday's special runoff election.Standifer and Allen Cooley, who received the most number of votes in the Aug. 10 special election, will be sworn in to office Sept. 7.