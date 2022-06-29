ABERDEEN – Since 2018, federal court proceedings and staff have been displaced from the Thomas G. Abernethy Federal Building due to mold issues. After years of spearheading an effort for the building’s owner to remediate the issue, which led to a $24.3 million allocation through the U.S. Congress, Judge Sharion Aycock was happy last week to share a start date on the project.
“We will start demolition at the courthouse July 13,” she said during June 21’s Aberdeen Board of Aldermen meeting. “We’ve been working for 18 months on design and we’ve had numerous meetings. We’re down to the point where we picked out wall color and carpet. From the design standpoint, it’s done. It’s just a matter of coming in, demolishing and starting back.”
Dallas-based Brasfield & Gorrie, which has offices in Ridgeland and Birmingham, secured the general construction contract. There will also be additional contracts, including state of the art audio.
The project manager is David Reyff, who is now the national chief architect of General Services Administration, which owns the federal building.
She anticipates the project to take 18 to 24 months to complete, with the projected move-in date for the court to be April 2024.
“It’s an investment that the court is making to know that this will be here for a long, long time,” she said. “We’re excited. You’re going to see a lot of demolition in the beginning, and they’ll start putting back – they hope – in about September or October.”
Aycock said all the building’s windows will be replaced since they are a source of mold and mildew.
“You will see a new vestibule outside for energy efficiency, and it’s clear glass. The Post Office people, as well as the courthouse people, will come through that vestibule,” she said.
General Services Administration has made arrangements for temporary heating and cooling for the Post Office during the construction phase.
“The Post Office will not miss a beat. You may have to walk around some barricades from time to time, but the Post Office will remain active,” she said.
In the initial phases, Aycock does not anticipate much overnight work on the project but said there will be other specialty subcontractors associated with the renovation.
Since the federal building will be 50 years old in August, and the Mississippi Department of Archives and History and the National Register of Historic Places were involved in the project.
“That’s why you won’t see it change much on the outside. It’s going to pretty much look like it’s been looking, except it’s going to be air tight, and there will be a lot of work to the exterior brick to seal it up. It’s a nationally recognized building from the standpoint of archives and history,” Aycock said.
She applauded congressional leadership in Washington D.C. for the efforts to secure funding for the project.
“They’re anxious to see the finished product and how it will contribute to the community,” she said.
An economic impact
With the influx of contractors for the federal building project, several local businesses can expect additional revenue.
“I can’t over-emphasize all the way to Washington D.C. how much we have stressed that the federal courthouse in this community was probably one of the main industries. It’s been an economic argument as much as it has been a court efficiency argument,” Aycock said. “The contractor is very much aware that this has been community-driven. I think you’ll see these guys and girls up and down the streets. If they’re connected with the courthouse, give them a big Aberdeen welcome.”
Last week, a meeting was held with Aberdeen restaurant and food truck owners to discuss the federal building’s renovation.
“These workers who are coming in are pledging to eat local, to dine local, to spend their dollars local so we want to accommodate and do anything we can,” said Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins during last week’s aldermen meeting.
Along with the meeting, she said there was an in-house social media audit of local restaurants, and the visitors bureau contracted with Mark Maker Marketing to create web pages on Trip Advisor and Yelp for the local restaurants to include information.
“During the restaurant meeting, we discovered we have several companies in the city that are investing in the city. Beyond that, to include the [Parkway] hotel investment and the courthouse, there’s a lot of activity in the city. I would like for us to show our appreciation because it is revenue-producing and it’s people putting their finances back into economic development for the city,” said Mayor Charles Scott during last week’s meeting.
He also mentioned the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office’s part-time training academy.
“If you look at the next 18 months or so, we’re going to have several major operations coming online, and that’s a big deal for Aberdeen,” he said.