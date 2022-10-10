mcj-2022-10-05-news-auxiliary-of-year

American Legion Auxiliary Department of Mississippi President 2021-2022 Diane Belue of Aberdeen accepts a national award for projects and work units throughout the state completed in the past year at the recent national convention in Milwaukee. She is pictured with national president Kathy Daudistel and national first vice president Vickie Kountz.

 COURTESY

ABERDEEN – Last July, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 26 member Diane Belue assumed the presidency of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Mississippi. She ended her term with the state department winning the nation’s top honor at the American Legion Auxiliary’s national convention in Milwaukee.

