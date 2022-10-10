American Legion Auxiliary Department of Mississippi President 2021-2022 Diane Belue of Aberdeen accepts a national award for projects and work units throughout the state completed in the past year at the recent national convention in Milwaukee. She is pictured with national president Kathy Daudistel and national first vice president Vickie Kountz.
ABERDEEN – Last July, American Legion Auxiliary Unit 26 member Diane Belue assumed the presidency of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Mississippi. She ended her term with the state department winning the nation’s top honor at the American Legion Auxiliary’s national convention in Milwaukee.
“Everybody came together on projects and worked together across the state, from the coast all the way to the top of the state. My special project last year was Christmas Cheer. We do it as a department for all of the state veterans homes and hospitals in the state of Mississippi, along with the Memphis VA,” she said.
In those seven facilities, each veteran was provided an $8 gift from money raised from throughout the state.
“A lot of them who are in there never have family to come and see them. Nobody every visits them, so we try to make sure they know they’re thought of at Christmastime,” Belue said.
Another project during her time as state president was Stuff a Sack, which provided toys, games, puzzles and school supplies for families stationed at Columbus Air Force Base.
During the past year, there were also leadership workshops in every district throughout the state.
“In my year, we tried to bring everybody back together and let the members know it was all about them, not about business. I wanted them to understand we weren’t only concerned about the numbers in memberships, we were concerned about the members as well,” she said.
At the national convention, Auxiliary Unit 26 member Ann Johnson was also recognized during a spirit luncheon for all of the unit members of the year. She was selected as Mississippi’s representative.
Following the end of Belue’s tenure as Mississippi department president, she is now serving a two-year term as a national executive committeeman.
“I am the representative from the state of Mississippi on the national executive committee, which includes the people voting and making decisions. There’s one representative from every state,” she said. “I feel like if I enjoy this that I may possibly move into other positions on the national level.”
From what she learned as state president and continues to learn at the national level, she is already working on a list of ideas to implement at Auxiliary Unit 26 in Aberdeen.
