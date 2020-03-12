In a press release issued last week, Mississippi State Auditor Shad White stated $1.3 million in stolen or misused taxpayer funds were returned in February. In the list of five instances, the press release noted Aberdeen Mayor Maurice Howard’s alleged embezzlement case.
Howard was arrested in October regarding accusations of receiving city reimbursements for five trips state investigators said he never took.
The press release stated an $11,649.34 demand issued to him has been fully paid by a surety bond company, but Howard remains liable in criminal proceedings.
The City of Aberdeen received totaling $6,487.58 March 6 from White’s office.
The embezzlement case is ongoing in Monroe County Circuit Court, and Howard’s attorney, John Robbins, was granted a continuance last month.