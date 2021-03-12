ABERDEEN – While the 30-day deadline for three aldermen to respond to demand letters from the Mississippi Auditor’s Office lapsed last week, there is traction in making good on them.
According to the auditor’s office, Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes paid his share back in full, while the office is working with the bond company representing Ward 1 Alderman Nicholas Holliday and Ward 2 Alderwoman/Interim Mayor Lady B. Garth. The demand letters totaled $9,056.09 each.
The three officials were served the demand letters Feb. 2 for approving back pay for former mayor Maurice Howard last summer. The letters stated failure to repay the funds would result in the matter being turned over to the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office for a potential civil suit.
“A lot of times if there’s a good faith effort by the bond company and constantly working on it to make that repayment effort on behalf of taxpayers, then typically we’ll hold off transmission of getting anything to the attorney general’s office,” said Logan Reeves, media relations with the Mississippi Auditor’s Office.