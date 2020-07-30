Through Thursday's report from the Mississippi Department of Health, Mississippi and Monroe County each saw its highest increase of new coronavirus cases. The state posted 1,775 new cases, while Monroe County had 29 new cases, bringing its total to 649 since March 16.
There were also 48 new deaths for those who tested positive for the virus statewide.
Monday's report contained 35,071 presumptive recoveries statewide.
More information can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html#Mississippi.