ABERDEEN – Following recent donations from both the North and South Monroe County community funds, Glenn Summers’ State Farm office is assisting the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office in keeping one of its deputies safe.
His office made a $500 Good Neighbor Community donation through State Farm for the purchase of a protective vest.
“We can use it for whatever we want and decided we wanted to help you out, especially with everything you’ve had going lately,” Summers said last week while giving the donation.
The vest will be used by incoming road crew deputy Kyle Knight.
“It’s definitely humbling to know we have great people in our community who look out for us and care for us,” he said.
Sheriff Kevin Crook thanked the community for thinking about the MCSO. He said needs to protect deputies’ safety is a priority being addressed.