State Farm insurance agent Michael Cole, right, gave the Amory Fire Department a media toolkit Oct. 2 that included a promotional banner proclaiming the theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen.” Also pictured, from left, are Amory Fire Chief Zack McGonagill, T.J. Harmon, Lee Wright, Cruz Jimenez, Clint Campbell and Donnie Sloan.