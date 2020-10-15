AMORY – The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm Agent Michael Cole are teamed up with the Amory Fire Department to support Fire Prevention Week, an annual public awareness campaign promoting home fire safety.
“I’m pleased to work with Chief McGonagill and his team in this project to benefit the children of our schools, their families and our community,” he said.
Cole brought a Fire Prevention Week toolkit that included a banner to promote the collaboration between State Farm and the Amory Fire Department. The toolkit includes resources for Fire Prevention Week (October 4-10), including brochures, magnets, posters and more. The Fire Department will be sharing these resources with Amory schools in support of the campaign.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen” focuses on cooking fire safety. Per State Farm’s press release, home cooking fires represent the leading cause of all fires with nearly half – 49 percent – happening in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires.
“The good news is that the majority of kitchen fires are highly preventable,” Cole said. “These kits will help our fire departments spread the news to always stay focused when you’re in the kitchen and never leave the kitchen unattended.”
Key messages around this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign will include the following:
• Keep a close eye on what you’re cooking; never leave cooking unattended
• Keep anything that can catch fire – oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains – at least three feet away from your stovetop.
• Be on alert. If you are sleepy or have consumed alcohol, don’t use the stove or stovetop.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week and this year’s theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen,” visit fpw.org.