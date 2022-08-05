Through an annual program authorized by the Mississippi Legislature, teachers throughout the state were set to receive an allowance earlier this week for classroom needs ahead of the new school year.
The Education Enhancement Fund (EEF) Procurement Card Program provides allotted amounts in excess of $700 locally this year for eligible teachers to help prepare for the new school year.
“Our teachers are very appreciative, not only for the amount they are receiving, but for the fact that they are getting access to the funds to begin the school year. This is a huge help to those who need to purchase items for their classroom immediately. They now have the opportunity to use less of their own money to get started. Teachers are very resilient, resourceful and willing to purchase items on their own. We want to try to limit their personal purchases as much as possible,” said Nettleton School District Superintendent Tim Dickerson.
The cards totaled $730 for most school districts serving Monroe County students. Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian said the district’s allowance for teachers is $743.
“We encourage our staff to use all of it. Unused money remains with the state if we don’t use it,” he said.
The program has been in existence for a number of years, but districts received more this year compared to previous years.
“This is a benefit for all teachers and also all districts with the increase that we have for those cards,” said Aberdeen School District Superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith. “It’s a great motivational tool. They know exactly what they need as classroom teachers, so they have that opportunity to purchase materials for their classrooms early and be prepared for those students to come into the classrooms. What we focus on, number one, is improving achievement and making sure the classrooms are engaging in community learning.”
Amory School District Superintendent Brian Jones said teachers received their EEF cards on or before Aug. 1, per Senate Bill 2422.
“The cards are for classroom supplies for the upcoming school year. These funds are exempt from state taxes," he said.
These funds supplement but do not replace other local and state funds earmarked for the same purpose.
“We’re certainly in need. We have staff that have invested substantially out of their own pockets for the benefit of their students. This will go a long way to get the year off to a good start,” O’Brian said.
