Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced that the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is offering a cost share opportunity to Mississippi private land managers that are battling wild hogs on their property. The cost-share opportunity was made possible by a time-limited, federal appropriation to MDAC for expansion and support for its Wild Hog Control Program. The most effective equipment used for the trapping of wild hogs will be the focus of this effort to remove these nuisance animals from private lands across the state.

