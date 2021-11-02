The crew includes Matt Glusenkamp, Nelson Grays, Cille Ingram, John Blair, Lance Brewer, Collin Coggins, Justin Dunn, Michael Graise, Jamarquis Jefferson, Clay Jones, Darnell McCulley, Maurice Robinson, Armando Saraiva, Corey Simmons, Darryl Walton, Bennie Wells and Richard Wells.
The Mississippi Asphalt Pavement Association (MAPA) is proud to announce the following companies and crew members for their excellence in paving awards.
Award categories and winners are:
• Best Interstate Mill & Overlay – APAC-MS, Inc. – Lauderdale County
• Best Mill and Overlay – APAC-MS, Inc. – Monroe County
• Best Municipal Paving – ADCAMP, Inc. – Rankin County
• Best New Construction / Reconstruction – Lehman-Roberts Co., Inc. – Yalobusha County
• Best Thinlift Overlay – Huey P. Stockstill, LLC – Jackson County
• Best Ultra Thin Overlay – Dunn Roadbuilders, LLC – Marion County
The award winners were chosen by a committee of their peers and Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) officials using a metrics-based grading system.
“The work that was completed on these projects exemplifies the quality controls and expertise these contractors and agency personnel implement every day in Mississippi’s road paving projects,” said Michael Arnemann, MAPA executive director. “The taxpayers of Mississippi are really the winner in this situation as they are provided the most cost-effective, safe, and reliable pavement for their daily travel.”