mcj-2023-05-31-news-hamilton-ffa

The Hamilton High School Future Farmers of America parliamentary procedure team will compete at nationals this fall, while the school’s food science team is eligible to compete at national competition next year. From left, Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian, Gracie West, Isabella Markham, Taylor Crawford, Jazzalin Looper, Alli Beth West, Haley Shaw, Ethan West, Sen. Chuck Younger and District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.

 COURTESY

HAMILTON – Wins at state competition earned members of Hamilton High School’s Future Farmers of America eligible spots to compete at nationals not only this November but again in 2024.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you