The Hamilton High School Future Farmers of America parliamentary procedure team will compete at nationals this fall, while the school’s food science team is eligible to compete at national competition next year. From left, Monroe County School District Superintendent Dr. Chad O’Brian, Gracie West, Isabella Markham, Taylor Crawford, Jazzalin Looper, Alli Beth West, Haley Shaw, Ethan West, Sen. Chuck Younger and District 3 Supervisor Rubel West.
HAMILTON – Wins at state competition earned members of Hamilton High School’s Future Farmers of America eligible spots to compete at nationals not only this November but again in 2024.
Both the senior parliamentary procedure team and senior food science team placed first in the Mississippi FFA competition in late April. Since most of the participants are on both teams, they decided to compete in parliamentary procedure this year and will be eligible to compete in food science during next year’s national competition.
“It’s been our most successful year ever,” said Hamilton FFA instructor Jennifer Terrell. “Nationals is huge, and there are usually 60,000 to 70,000 people there.”
This year’s national convention will be in Indianapolis, and the FFA chapter will have fundraisers leading up to then.
The senior parliamentary procedure team consists of chair Ethan West, Gracie West, Jazzalin Looper, Alli Beth West, Isabella Markham and Taylor Crawford.
Ethan, Gracie and Crawford are also on the senior food science team, along with Haley Shaw.
Parliamentary procedure deals with how to properly conduct a meeting and debate different scenarios.
“It’s an organized way to have a meeting and ensure everyone has a voice,” Terrell said. “It’s teaches them at a young age how to hold a meeting. As adults, it teaches them how to have their voices heard.”
Many of the parliamentary procedure competition scenarios have dealt with the topics of FFA, fundraisers and travel.
Additionally during state competition, the junior parliamentary procedure team placed first. State competition is the highest competitive level for junior divisions. Hamilton’s FFA’s state awards also included Paylin Markham’s second-place award for junior prepared speaker, Desiree Craven’s third-place award in the junior creed speaker category and third-place awards for the junior and senior tool identification teams.
Leading up to state, teams excelled in the federation and district levels.
