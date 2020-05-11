According to Monday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health, Mississippi has 6,268 presumptive coronavirus recoveries.
Throughout the state, there were 173 new positive cases and five new deaths. The total number of cases since March 11 is 9,674, and the total number of deaths is 435.
There were no changes for Monroe County, compared to Sunday’s report, as the county’s total number of coronavirus cases to date remains at 199. The update listed 92 positive cases through long-term care facilities employees or residents. The total number of deaths linked to those who tested positive for COVID-19 for Monroe County is 21.
More data can be found at https://msdh.ms.gov/msdhsite/_static/14,0,420.html.