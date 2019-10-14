Following recent rainfalls, it is now permissible to burn in Monroe County. Various news outlets report Gov. Phil Bryant has lifted the statewide burn ban. The Monroe County Board of Supervisors' countywide burn ban expired Oct. 11.
Statewide, countywide burn bans lifted
Ray Van Dusen
