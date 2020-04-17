Gov. Tate Reeves extended Mississippi’s shelter-in-place order originally set to expire April 20 for one additional week to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Additionally, he relaxed a few regulations pertaining to retail and recreation.
While the extended shelter-in-place order mandates the continuation of groups of 10 people or fewer at social gatherings until April 27 at 8 a.m., it gives small businesses a little more flexibility to operate.
“Clothing stores, florists or athletic goods can do safe sales. If a salon or other business wants to safely sell their excess supplies to stay afloat, they can do that. Call ahead or order online, then safely pick it up. I wish I could open it all back up for everyone. I can’t do it without harming even more people. But we believe that we can safely do this," Reeves said during his April 17 press conference.
He added non-essential businesses can now do business by curbside pickup, delivery and drive-thru. He noted bigger stores have continued to draw crowds shopping for non-essential items even through the first shelter-in-place order.
“If we can allow Mississippi small businesses to do sales in a safe way, we can get some of those people out of the Walmart. We can spread out more and actually make more people more safe,” Reeves said.
In addition to retail, Reeves also amended the executive order to reopen Mississippi state lakes, state park lakes and beaches while people continue social distancing rules. The number of people on boats will be limited to adhere to safety guidelines.
Reeves said in the press conference the timeline for large gatherings at events such as funerals and weddings is still a ways into the future.
Enforcement of any orders issued by the governor will continue through state and Monroe County law enforcement agencies.