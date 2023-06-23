ABERDEEN – More than 100 contributing resources could be added to Aberdeen’s long list of buildings on the National Register of Historic Places through the proposed Baptist Ville Historic District.
A public hearing was held June 13 at the Aberdeen Electric Department to share details of the area, which encompasses an area from Columbus Street on the east to Woodcrest Circle on the west and from Ben Bender Road on the north to Vine Street on the south.
Baptist Ville is included on the Aberdeen Black History Trail. All-in-all, the potential historic district has 126 contributing resources and 64 non-contributing resources dating from 1850 to 1977.
“Its early development as a predominantly working class African-American neighborhood was surrounded by the Baptist church formed in 1865 following emancipation of the formerly enslaved. The area gradually evolved into a vibrant, cohesive community. The neighborhood contained several landmarks and resources significant to Aberdeen’s African-American heritage,” Bridgforth said.
The area served as the center of education in the early to mid-1900s for the city’s Black population.
“The National Register is the nation’s list of historic places, mostly buildings. It’s mostly an honorary listing, so that’s something to keep in mind. A lot of people think once their building is on the National Register that a.) they’re going to have all this grant money automatically available, and that’s not true at all, and b.) that we’re going to control what they can and can’t do with their property, and that’s also not true,” said James Bridgforth, National Register of Historic Places coordinator for Mississippi.
Benefits of property being in a historic district include planning and potential tax credits available for property owners.
“If you have a big project associated with your property, you could potentially save up to 25 percent in state tax credits. You have to work with our office before you start that project,” Bridgforth said. “You have to tell our office you want to put a new roof on your house and then we’ll work with you.”
He said federal tax credits are also available for income-producing properties. Bridgforth said grants could be available for functioning churches and places where Civil Rights activities took place.
The Baptist Ville project has been ongoing for the past two year.
The survey of the district was completed by National Register consultant Jamie Destefano using a certified local government grant.
“It’s pretty significant we got that grant to do this particular work. Originally, it was going to be a much smaller district, but archives and history came forward with some extra money and allowed us to make the district larger,” said Aberdeen Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson Kathy Seymour.
A Mississippi Department of Archives and History review board will vote on the proposed district July 13 before it goes before the National Park Service in Washington, D.C. for consideration later this year to make it official.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.