With the $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package in the final stages of being passed by Congress last week, Monroe County residents struggling from the economic repercussions linked to the COVID-19 pandemic can experience its benefits in the coming months.
The stimulus package includes $250 billion set aside for direct payments to individuals, including $1,200 for individuals earning up to $75,000 a year, $2,400 for married couples earning up to $150,000 and $500 for each child younger than 17. Payment scales are adjusted for those in higher income brackets.
It also includes $350 billion in small business loans, $250 billion in unemployment insurance benefits and $500 billion in loans for distressed companies.
Delvonnie Burgess, a public information specialist with the Small Business Administration, said small businesses are encouraged to apply for the loans immediately.
“Our main goal is to make sure that the businesses are being compensated for the economic and disaster loans. We want to provide them with the information and loans that they need to sustain their businesses,” she said. “We encourage all small businesses to apply because we are here to assist.”
Small business owners can apply for the loan at disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.
Jon Alexander, president of Renasant Bank’s Amory branch, said the bank has witnessed a decrease in loans, and banks are working on deferments.
“We have plans in place that if a client has been laid off and has a loan with us, and it doesn’t matter if it’s a consumer loan or a commercial loan,” Alexander said. “I am definitely worried about small business owners, and the Small Business Administration has loans out there right now for them. It’s supposed to be fairly liberal, and we do have some information that we would be glad to talk to them about that. If a client has a loan for a small business, we can defer their payments for up to 90 days. We are willing to help them all we can because in Amory, those small businesses are our bread and butter.”
Another component of the stimulus package includes $150 billion for the health care sector.
“We are confident financial help is coming but to what capacity, we’re unsure,” said Monroe Regional Hospital CEO Chris Chandler.
Localizing the impact
Hatley Certified Public Accountant Joseph Richardson, who is also Monroe County’s District 1 supervisor, hopes the stimulus package will help with struggling small businesses and the waiting period on unemployment benefits.
“People are hurting and struggling right now, and this will hopefully come down to them. We need to do something for everybody, but especially the small businesses that are trying to be inventive to keep their doors open,” he said. “The majority of the people will feel the personal amount of the $1,200 per person and $500 per child. I know the unemployment rate is going to start spiking, and I think there is a waiting claim for that, so hopefully they can do something about that for the many people who are living paycheck to paycheck.”
Richardson said it’s important to continue spending in order to support small businesses and blue collar workers.
“These small businesses need all the revenue they can get in order to keep their doors open. All of them I have talked to aren’t so much concerned with profits at the moment; it’s about keeping the doors open,” he said.
Previous stimulus packages were approved during the George W. Bush and Barack Obama presidential administrations, though on smaller scales than the one in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This stimulus package is more in the pockets of Americans, and I can’t remember what we received before. Back in 2008, we came through a recession, and people just have to be patient, be smart with their money and hang on to your job. Even if you don’t like it, you need to hang on to it. As a country, we have never been through anything like this before, and 9/11 was different. We don’t have a playbook of what to do next. We’re all going by the seat of our pants, and the country is the same way,” Alexander said.
Both Richardson and Alexander foresee better times ahead for the economy but stress that it could take some time.
“The economy was booming before this and I don’t know how long it will take, but it will eventually get back there,” Richardson said. “We have to have that time to get everybody back to work, but I do feel like once we get past this, people will start going out and spending because hopefully they have been at home. They will be looking to get out, go to the movies and out to eat, and then you will hopefully see a surge.”
Alexander added the current situation brings out the unknown.
“If we knew where the light at the end of the tunnel was with this, we would all feel better. We know saying ‘hang on’ is a horrible answer, but it’s what we have to do right now,” he said.